New Pixel Theme is Here and It’s SpongeBob SquarePants

As a part of the March Pixel Feature Drop, Google is giving us a new Pixel Theme Pack. For those hoping for something less-branded or not a collaboration this time around, you might be disappointed. However, for those who are big fans of SpongeBob SquarePants, the day is officially yours.

The new Google Pixel Theme Pack is SpongeBob and there are three themes to choose from, plus we get special colors, a full set of icons, sounds, and GIFs.

The three themes you’ll find are titled “I’m Ready,” “Best Suds,” and “Fan-Sea.” Once you select a theme, the little edit pencil appears on it, which you can tap to see more from the pack. This is where you’ll get to choose the icon pack for the set, see the system color style, and then be able to choose sounds, GIFs, and preview Gboard with the theme active.

Like with the Wicked theme pack, this is a well-done theme that will give you the ultimate SpongeBob experience, if that’s your thing. While I do wish we had more subtle themes that were not collaborations, this is a fun one.

To get started, hit that link below to make sure your Theme Packs service is updated on your Pixel phone. There’s a chance it already is. Before this all went officially live, my Pixel phones all had it ready to be applied. If there, you’ll find it by long-pressing your home screen, choosing “Wallpaper & style,” and then “Theme pack” from the options.

Google Play Link: Pixel Theme Packs