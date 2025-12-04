There were Cyber Week deals to be had for the majority of this week, but we’ve now noticed that most participants, including Google, have started to return products to their normal prices. For example, all of Google’s discounts on the Pixel 10 series have been removed through the Google Store. There are still deals out there, though.

$350 OFF PIXEL 10 PRO XL: Amazon has continued discounting all of the Pixel 10 devices and in some situations is bettering their Black Friday prices assuming you can time your shopping correctly. If you cruise over to Amazon, you’ll find Black Friday prices of $250 off the Pixel 10 Pro and $300 off the Pixel 10 Pro XL. However, select models keep dropping by an extra $50 off before selling out quickly.

At the time of this post, I’m finding the Pixel 10 Pro with 128GB storage down to $699 ($300 off), but only in the Porcelain colorway. The other colors are still at $749 ($250 off). If you jump to 256GB, the Obsidian is getting the extra $50 off and drops to $799. For the Pixel 10 Pro XL, we have both Moonstone and Obsidian down to $849, which is a $350 off discount.

These are the best Pixel 10 prices to date and are better than those we saw during last weekend’s holiday shopping event.

