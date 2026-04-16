The dust hasn’t even settled yet from Google’s new price increase on YouTube Premium, yet here they are offering everyone a 50% discount on it for the next year. Of course, there is a catch here.

While there are no YouTube Premium discount codes for you to apply to get a 50% off deal, Google did announce throughout several social media posts that “We’ve got a special surprise for our Gemini power users.”

Official YouTube channels mentioned that if you subscribe to the Google AI Pro plan through Google One, you’ll get a 50% off savings. However, Shimrit Ben-Yair, who leads subscriptions for Google One, said this is available to both “new and existing $10+ subscribers.” Looking through the current plan line-up of Google One, in that price range we have Premium 2TB for $9.99 or Google AI Pro 5TB for $19.99. If you have Premium, give the link below a look and see if you qualify.

My understanding is that this is only a 50% discount on single YouTube Premium accounts and does not apply to family plans.

The promo ends April 29, so be sure to take advantage if you can. It’s available in the US, Brazil, Canada, Germany, France, and Japan.