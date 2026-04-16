Google has been busy rolling out Gemini into all of its services. One of the latest is Google Maps, which recently made it easier than ever to upload a review, complete with awesome pictures. Now Google is making it easier for businesses to manage their account and keep their listing protected from spam and harmful edits.

Were you aware that there people out there that review a business with one star and then demand payment in exchange for removing that review? According to Google, its systems now better detect specific scam patterns. If a business gets a sudden spike in spam reviews, Google Maps will now immediately remove those reviews, pause new reviews, alert the profile owner, and display a notification banner to let people know why reviews are being paused.

Utilizing Gemini, there is now an automated process in place to catch “unhelpful edits.” Thanks to advanced reasoning in Gemini, the system can spot and block user-submitted suggestions that violate policies (think social or political commentary) before they even go live.

Google also details that verified and active owners will soon get proactive email alerts so they have a way to easily review edits before they go live on a listing.

These changes are now rolling out to Google Maps.

// Google