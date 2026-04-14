If you’ve started taking advantage of the Gemini quick access panel in Chrome, Google is introducing a new feature to help you run regularly-used prompts. The new feature is called Chrome Skills and it acts as a library for the AI prompts you use often.

We talked about the Gemini side panel for Chrome back in January, so it should be available to you by this point. You just tap the “Ask Gemini” button in the top right corner of Chrome and it’ll open the panel.

With this panel open, you can type out prompts for Gemini, have it access info from multiple tabs, and potentially do some pretty powerful stuff. Since you may want to continue to use certain prompts over and over again, this is where Skills come in.

What are some examples of Gemini prompts in Chrome that you might turn into a skill? Google offered the following examples:

Health & Wellness: quickly calculating protein macros for any recipe

quickly calculating protein macros for any recipe Shopping: generating side-by-side spec comparisons across multiple tabs

generating side-by-side spec comparisons across multiple tabs Productivity: scanning lengthy documents for important information

Skills are rolling out starting today on Mac, Windows, and ChromeOS. You’ll know you have it by visiting chrome://skills/browse. You can also type a forward slash ( / ) in the prompt box to see a list of them. To save a skill, you’ll be able to do so from your chat history.

// Google