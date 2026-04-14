Taking $250 off the Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL gets you a “Pro” phone for a really great price. But what if you don’t need the “Pro” stuff and just want a really great phone for an even better price? Enter the Pixel 10.

Google’s non-Pro Pixel 10 device is also $250 off at the moment, giving it a starting price of just $549 with 128GB storage. The 256GB model is also discounted and down to just $649 in select colors.

I’m not sure what else there is to say here, other than – what are you waiting for? This is such a good phone. It’s as close to a Pixel 9 as it probably needs to be, but you now get Qi2 magnets built in, the newest in Google Tensor chips, another year of updates, and a couple of really fun colors (Indigo and Lemongrass).

We have a Pixel 10 review that you should checkout, but then hit that link and buy yourself a new phone.

Amazon Deal Link: Pixel 10