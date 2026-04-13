Pixel 11 and Pixel 11 Pro models are unlikely to go through a design change and the expectation is that Google will be running it back a third time with this current setup. We’ve seen CAD renders that are almost never wrong, so try not to put too much energy into a big Google surprise come August when these phones could arrive.

Where you could focus that energy is into the colors that Google gives us. While I’m sure they’ve mostly decided on colors too, I couldn’t help but see a color idea from a Pixel fan and beg Google to make it.

Please Google, make this Pixel 11 colorway. Give us the black and white (and orange accent). Give us this throwback option.

User @jan_rybarik on Twitter posted these images the other day by taking those earlier CAD renders and asking Gemini to make it look like a phone with a black and white colorway, just like Pixel phones of old. I think it looks incredible this way.

The phone it reminds me the most of is the Pixel 4 in its “Clearly White” option, thanks to the orange power button accent. It has a matte black frame, matte white back glass, the blacked-out camera bar, and then yes, that little touch of orange on the side. Here’s a reminder for those who forgot.

It also brings back some memories of the other white phones Google has made in the past. It’s not exactly like the legendary Pixel 2 XL in “Black and White,” but the color choices with that orange pop and the minimal amount of black do make us smile.

I’m sure Google will bring back Obsidian and Porcelain for the 15th time and then give us one unique colorway that’ll be the choice. They almost always play it safe now with the Pro line. But seriously, can we have some fun and bring back one of the most beloved colorways in Pixel history?

A Pixel 11 Pro in “Black and White” would be an instant buy.