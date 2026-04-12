The best Pixel 10 Pro deal is back and we’re looking at $250 off for all storage options.

Not that this will surprise you, because these things are always on sale, but the Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL can be had with a significant discount. Google’s best phones, and the phones we recommend for most people, are really cheap right now.

Both the Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL are $250 off, which is somewhat rare. Typically when Google has discounted these phones at the same time, they give a bigger discount to the XL model. Not this time.

A Pixel 10 Pro 128GB at $250 off drops it to $749. The 256GB model is also discounted at the same level, bringing it to $849.

A Pixel 10 Pro XL 256GB at $250 off gives it a starting price of $949. The 512GB model is also on sale at $1,069.