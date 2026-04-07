Google’s quick pace at updating Gemini for Home and the Google Home app continues this week with expansion to new countries and languages, plus more Google Home support for Workspace accounts.

Google detailed the changes in the late night, saying that they are welcoming in Gemini for Home users in Australia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. For new languages, they are also expanding to Danish, Dutch, English, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Norwegian, and Swedish.

As for the Google Home app and Workspace accounts, these users will now be able to invite family and friends to their home, migrate existing Nest accounts to Workspace, and even setup new devices like the newest Nest Thermostat.

Finally, Google has created a one-click transfer from Nest to Google Home for older thermostats, cameras, locks, and smoke alarms. If you were somehow hanging on to the old Nest app, now is the time to make the switch to the refreshed Google Home app.

The full changelog for all that is new can be found below.

Gemini for Home: Voice Assistant (Early access)

Global Expansion: We’re expanding the Gemini for Home early access program to 16 new countries and 7 new languages.

New countries : We are officially welcoming users in Australia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

: We are officially welcoming users in Australia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. New languages: You can now interact with Gemini in Danish, Dutch, English, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Norwegian, and Swedish.

How to join: The early access roll out begins today and will ramp up to all eligible users that choose to opt-in over the next week. When you receive an invitation, you can switch your home to Gemini for Home in the Google Home app (v4.12 or newer).

Share your thoughts with us.

Google Home App

Expanded Google Workspace Support: Managing a smart home just got easier for Workspace accounts using a custom family domain. You now have more flexibility to:

Invite family and friends : You can now invite members to your home even if they are on different domains.

: You can now invite members to your home even if they are on different domains. Account migration : Migrate existing Nest accounts to Workspace accounts for seamless use with Google Home.

: Migrate existing Nest accounts to Workspace accounts for seamless use with Google Home. Device setup: Set up the newest Nest Thermostat, Doorbell, and Cameras directly through your Workspace account.

One-click transfer from Nest to Home (Public Preview): You can now bring all your older Nest thermostats, cameras, locks, and smoke alarms to the Google Home app in one simple flow. Experience the same features you love from the Nest app, plus enhanced intelligence and a wider set of device controls and automations.

// Google