The Fitbit Air pre-orders are starting to arrive, but if you don’t have the new Google Health app, you might not be able to use it yet.

Over the weekend, a handful of lucky folks received their Fitbit Air pre-orders, even though the expected arrival date has been May 26 since Google announced the new wearable hardware. For many, receiving a device 3-4 days early was a nice surprise. However, for those on Android, setup may not yet be possible.

Over on reddit, in a thread of users who received their device, one pointed out that their app said “app update required” and wouldn’t let them pair their Fitbit Air. A member of the Google product team jumped in to confirm that everyone on Android will need Google Health (version 5.0) in order to make that pairing happen and they are working to accelerate rollout of the update:

Hey, Andy from Google product team here – looks like your order arrived early! Sorry for the experience, as others have said here, confirming you do need the updated app. We are doing our best today to accelerate the rollout of the updated app on Android via Play to accommodate early deliveries and it should be available shortly. Anyone on iOS should be able to update via the App Store already. Look for an update soon, as yes, you do need the new Google Health (version 5.0) to pair and use the product.

So you can see there that if you are on an iPhone, the new Google Health app on iOS is readily available for you to update to and will let you pair a Fitbit Air today. On Android, you’ll just have to wait for the update to hit your device. Since Google slowly rolls these things out, there’s no telling when that could happen. Hopefully, they really have accelerated things and people can start using their brand new wearables early.

Anyone receive theirs? How’s it going?