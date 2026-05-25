You may not know this, but owning a Pixel phone gets you all sorts of exclusive perks. Things like free Google AI Pro subscriptions for a year or regular Pixel Feature Drops are a part of owning the latest Pixel phone. One of its exclusive perks is about to go away and you may want to start doing what you can to take advantage.

When you buy a Pixel phone, Google almost always opens up a Pixel referral program to try and get you to refer friends and family to the world of Pixel phones. By doing so, your friends get 10% off a new phone, but you also get money back to spend.

The current Pixel referral program allows you to refer up to 10 people. When someone uses a referral code of yours, you get $50 in credit to spend on the Google Store. A little math there brings the total available to you to $500. That’s not bad.

This morning, Google sent out a reminder to Pixel owners that the current referral program is coming to a close on July 31, 2026. I’d imagine that’s because the Pixel 11 will launch close to that time and we’ll get a new program, but it’s still a good reminder that time is running out on your $500 in credit.

To refer someone, you’ll head to the referral page (here) on the Google Store and then decide to email them codes or just copy codes that can be shared.

Get to sharing!