Galaxy Z TriFold is now in stock on Samsung’s website. As you’d imagine, this restock will likely sell out quickly. It’s unknown how many units Samsung is actually making available, but even priced at $2,899, it’ll go fast.

Restock Alert: Order Galaxy Z TriFold Here

If you fancy trying to get a unit in person instead of online, you can try your best at one of the below Samsung Experience stores sprinkled across the US.

Store Locations

Los Cerritos Center (Cerritos, CA)

Mall of America (Bloomington, MN)

Queens Center (Elmhurst, NY)

Roosevelt Field (Garden City, NY)

The Americana at Brand (Glendale, CA)

The Galleria (Houston, TX)

Stonebriar Centre (Frisco, TX)

Good luck!