Folding phone fans, feast your eyes upon what might be the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 8 from Samsung.

Thanks to @onleaks and CAD dimensions getting online, which are the measurements sent out to accessory makers, we have our first good look at what to expect from Samsung later this year. As you can probably quickly tell, the changes appear to be more on the minimal side.

In terms of changes, there is at least one area that’s said to be getting upgraded — the battery. According to the accompanying specs, all of which are unconfirmed at this point, it’s reported that Samsung is boosting the battery to 5,000mAh, up from last year’s 4,400mAh. That change could mean a slightly thicker device, but that also leads to another potential upgrade.

With a thicker design, Samsung could also squeeze in S Pen support, thanks to the addition of a digitizer to the screen. Last year’s model was made so thin that it had to be removed.

Other upgrades are said to include upped charging speeds (up to 45W wired), plus an updated 50MP ultrawide sensor for the rear-facing camera system. We can also expect an upgraded processor. As for screen sizes, expect the same 8-inch inner display size and same 6.5-inch exterior display.

S Pen users, don’t celebrate too early, since the addition isn’t yet confirmed. Maybe a bit of hopeful optimism is warranted, though? Pricing is said to stay the same, with the foldable starting at $1,999.

// Android Headlines