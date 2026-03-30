Google announced today that it has begun rolling out Android developer verification to all developers. This is the previously announced verification system that will force developers outside of Google Play to register and verify their identity in order for their apps to be installable on Android devices.

While that’s big news, it’s not for most developers. I say that because if developers already distribute apps through Google Play, in most situations, they should already be verified. This is really for those who avoid Google Play and like to distribute in other channels or directly to Android users.

Where this is taking somewhat if an interesting turn is in the reveal by Google of a new Android Developer Verifier app or system service. Google announced that starting next month (April 2026), they are going to install a new Android Developer Verifier as a part of Google System services settings. This app or service is there to check apps to see if it is “registered to a verified developer.”

We don’t know yet how this verification process will look or work, but I’d imagine it should just happen during installs when you attempt to sideload an app. Should it find an app isn’t from a verified developer, it’ll likely warn you and potentially let you continue in the “advanced flow” for sideloading that Google talked about last week.

As far as a timeline goes for how this will all play out, now that verification is open to all developers, this is what Google shared:

April 2026: Users will start to see Android Developer Verifier in their Google Systems services settings.

Users will start to see Android Developer Verifier in their Google Systems services settings. June 2026: Early access: Limited distribution accounts for students and hobbyists.

Early access: Limited distribution accounts for students and hobbyists. August 2026: Limited distribution accounts launch globally. Advanced flow for power users launches globally.

September 30, 2026: Apps must be registered by verified developers in order to be installed and updated on certified Android devices in Brazil, Indonesia, Singapore, and Thailand. Unregistered apps can be sideloaded with ADB or advanced flow.

Apps must be registered by verified developers in order to be installed and updated on certified Android devices in Brazil, Indonesia, Singapore, and Thailand. Unregistered apps can be sideloaded with ADB or advanced flow. 2027 and beyond: We will roll out this requirement globally.

Ready for a new app verifier to be installed on your phone?

// Android Developers