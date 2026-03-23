We learned that Samsung would soon offer AirDrop support to the Galaxy S26 lineup via an upcoming software update. This week, Samsung made the news official, announcing that support would open first in South Korea.

Once the South Korea rollout happens, which is scheduled for today, Samsung will move to bring AirDrop support to other markets — including North America.

The feature will begin rolling out from March 23, starting in Korea and expanding to more regions including Europe, Hong Kong, Japan, Latin America, North America, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. AirDrop support will initially be available on the Galaxy S26 series, with expansion to additional devices to be announced at a later date.

Thankfully for you, we’ve been preparing for this day. You can check out our AirDrop on Android tutorial here, ensuring you’re ready for all of the file sharing goodness once it hits your phone.

// Samsung