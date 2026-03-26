Samsung is expanding availability of the One UI 8.5 beta this week, pushing it to a large group of additional devices across the globe.

Owners of the devices listed below based in the UK, India, Korea, and US can get in on the new features inside One UI 8.5. For what’s inside, check out our previous writeup, but expect plenty of better device control via Bixby and improved AI features in general.

Newly eligible devices

Galaxy S24 series

Galaxy Z Fold 6

Galaxy Z Flip 6

Galaxy S25 FE

Galaxy S24 FE

Galaxy Tab S11

To register, open the Samsung Members app on your supported Galaxy device and look for the banner announcement to join the beta.

// Samsung