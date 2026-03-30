When there’s an emergency in your area, the Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA) system is a critical tool for government officials to alert the general public of imminent threats. It can be used to notify you of dangerous weather, missing children, and various other critical situations.

This week, Google announced that they are pushing through a pretty big upgrade to the Wireless Emergency Alerts system on Android by way of a new Google Play Services update to v26.12.

The update will add a map view to the WEA, letting you find the affected area and how it relates to your current location directly from the alert notification. That seems huge, right?

Google didn’t provide an image to go with the update, but simply shared it in a changelog for the latest Google Play services build. We’ll simply have to wait for an emergency situation to see what that map looks like.

The rest of the update changes can be found below, including a mention of Fast Pair for Large Screens to “quickly connect devices to a desktop computer.” Nice.

Google Play services v26.12 (2026-03-30)

Developer Services

[Auto, Phone, TV] Bug fixes for Developer Services related services.

[Phone] New developer features for Google and third party app developers to support Utilities related processes in their apps.

[Auto, PC, Phone, Wear] Bug fixes for Developer Services related services.

[PC, Phone] New developer features for Google and third party app developers to support Device Connectivity related processes in their apps.

Device Connectivity

[PC] With updates to Fast Pair, users can now use Fast Pair for Large Screen to quickly connect devices to a desktop computer.

Safety & Emergency

Wireless Emergency Alerts now include a map view so you can find the affected area and your location directly from the alert notification.

System Management

[Auto, PC, Phone, TV, Wear] Updates to system management services that improve Updatability.

// Google