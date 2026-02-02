Where’s the February Pixel Update?

Pixel updates are no longer released on the first Monday of the month, as Google has shifted to a schedule that gives it more flexibility and to release updates when they are truly ready.

We probably don’t need to keep explaining this to you, so this may be the last of these types of posts about monthly Pixel updates. However, for those who haven’t been following closely in recent years or who left the Pixel platform, went to Samsung or Apple, and then came back, you need to know when to expect your Pixel updates.

Google no longer releases Pixel updates on the first Monday of the month. They actually changed this release schedule back in October 2023, but again, not everyone seems to be aware that Pixel updates can drop at any time within a month. That said, Google often pushes them out by the first or second Wednesday of the month.

In January, we talked through this whole process since it was a new year. In that post, we shared that Google almost always skips Mondays now and instead releases updates on Tuesdays or Wednesdays. Typically, they pick a 1st or 2nd Tuesday or Wednesday, but they change often enough or from month-to-month that we can no longer tell you exactly when your monthly Pixel update will arrive.

Here’s what we shared then:

For January, they threw everything we just said out the window and released the January patch on the 2nd Monday. Again, Google gave themselves lots of flexibility on when to release Pixel updates and they’ve certainly taken advantage.

Since this is the first Monday of February, just know that you might see an update in the next couple of days or it might not be until next week. For owners of the Pixel 8 up through the Pixel 10 series, an update will be coming shortly. If you own a Pixel 6 or Pixel 7, well, Google won’t say it publicly, but it’s obvious that they have adjusted the update schedule for those phones to a quarterly cadence. Unfortunate, for sure.