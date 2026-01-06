Where’s the January Pixel Update?

With 2026 upon us, you may be looking for that first Google Pixel update of the year. Google already shared some Android update news as it relates to AOSP, but we have yet to see the January Pixel update arrive. When can we expect it? That timing is certainly somewhat of a mystery. However, we have some history to look back on for potential release days.

As you all know, Google used to release Pixel updates on the first Monday of each month. They confirmed at the end of 2023 that they would be switching off of that schedule and instead giving themselves more flexibility with timing. Rather than commit to a specific day each month, Google wanted to be able to release updates when they were truly ready without the rush. Thankfully, they have still mostly delivered Pixel updates within the first week of each new month.

OK, so back to the January update.

January Pixel Update

The first Monday of January was yesterday and Google did not give us the January update for its line-up of Pixel devices. They did post the January 2026 Android Security Bulletin yesterday, just not the Pixel update alongside it. While both used to arrive on the same day prior to 2024, we’re really only seeing the Android Security Bulletin on the first Monday now.

When it comes to monthly Pixel updates, Google may be skipping first Mondays, but they are typically releasing updates on first or second Tuesdays or Wednesdays.

For example, Google issued the December update on December 2 (a 1st Tuesday), the November update on November 11 (a 2nd Tuesday) October update on October 8 (a 2nd Wednesday), the September update on September 3 (a 1st Wednesday), the August update on August 5 (a 1st Tuesday), and July’s update on July 8 (another 2nd Tuesday).

So, when should you expect the January 2026 Pixel update? Being this late in the day on a 1st Tuesday, I wouldn’t be surprised if it drops tomorrow, January 7. Whenever it arrives, we’ll be sure to let you know before anyone else.