Get Ready for New Pixel Theme Packs

A new wave of Pixel Theme packs is on the way, but will it be another collaboration or something original for your Pixel 10?

As a part of the November Pixel Feature Drop, Google first introduced us to Pixel Theme packs. These packs, at least in theory, would help bring another level of customization to Pixel phones that they have been missing. The idea of a theme pack is something not-new to Android phones, but Google was finally bringing it to their own line of phones as a part of its wallpaper & style settings.

Unfortunately, unless you were a massive Wicked fan, the only theme pack Google gave us to start was what appeared to be a sponsored or promotional couple of themes that only had to do with the latest Wicked film. Look, I have nothing against Wicked, but starting off this new customization idea with only a sponsorship was disappointing to say the least. In fact, I wrote about how disappointed I was here.

That said, the Wicked partnership has come to an end as of the end of January, so you can no longer use either of those packs. But because those are gone, you may be looking in your wallpaper & style settings for something to replace it. For now, Google has only updated this area of Pixel phones to say that “New theme packs are coming.” And that’s it!

So, now we just wonder if “new theme packs” means more partnerships or sponsorships or if we’ll get Google to do something original? This whole theme packs thing doesn’t appear to be something available for developers to build for on their own, so at this time it’s going to be up to Google to provide them. I would just love to see their creativity come to this area and give us something to setup on our phones that isn’t from a brand or movie.

As far as timing, we have no idea when Google will rollout anything new. There isn’t a date mentioned and we also shouldn’t see a Pixel Feature Drop for another month or so. Google could easily release these at any time, I just worry they may not until the next Feature Drop rolls around and they can pitch the new theme packs as a part of it.

Either way, it’s time for Google to show where theme packs on Pixel phones could go.

