Samsung’s Galaxy S21 series has received its final updates and is no longer scheduled to receive further updates as of February 2026.

In a move that was not unexpected, Samsung has pulled the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, and Galaxy S21 Ultra from its currently-supported list of devices. With this removal, Samsung is saying that it no longer has plans to issue updates to the Galaxy S21 series as of February 3, 2026.

We knew this was coming because Samsung dropped the Galaxy S21 series to a quarterly update schedule last year. Typically, when we see devices drop from monthly to quarterly updates, they have 1 year remaining of support. We’ve now reached that point.

The Galaxy S21 series originally launched in January 2021, so this puts us at a full 5 years of support. Do keep in mind that Samsung originally only promised 4 years of security patches, but later extended it to 5 years and then met that commitment. Samsung did continue updating these phones until the very last minute too. We saw new builds arrive days ago with the January security patch on Verizon.