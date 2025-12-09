Google Photos is rolling out a new video highlight creation tool this week for all users. Now, users can customize their own videos with premade templates, complete with your choice of music and a redesigned video editor.

First for Android, templates with built-in music, text, and cuts will let you choose the videos you wish to highlights. Google Photos will then make your shareable video and you’re done. For both Android and iOS, the redesigned video editor is faster and easier to use. Google details that it, “features a universal timeline that supports multi-clip editing and storytelling, along with an adaptive canvas for easier editing.”

Google Photos will now also have a library of music to choose from for your highlight video. This feature is available on both Android and iOS. From start to finish, you can choose your clips, pick your music, add text overlays or anything else you wish, and then let Photos create it. Should be a fun, easy process for all.

This feature is now rolling out to all.

// Google