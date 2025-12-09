The act of switching from iOS to Android and vice versa is daunting to say the least. Thankfully, it appears Google and Apple are joining forces to make this experience as painless as possible. While the best thing ever would be Apple bringing iMessage to Android, which is definitely not happening, work is being done for the device setup process that will certainly be welcomed by all users.

In code spotted by people who love digging into that stuff, the specific act of data transfer between an iOS and Android device is getting attention in Android Canary 2512. In Cupertino, the same work is reported to be released in an upcoming iOS 26 developer beta.

Neither Canary builds (Google) or developer betas (Apple) are designed to be used by everyday users, but it’s a good sign that one day all users will have access once kinks are bugs are worked out. Ultimately, this should make the process of switching between platforms a bit better.

But again, we just want to stress how cool it would be to have iMessage on Android. Officially.

// 9to5Google | reddit