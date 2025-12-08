Google finished hosting the latest in “The Android Show” today and the topic at hand was Android XR. We knew this show was coming and there was some excitement around it since we just finished testing the Samsung Galaxy XR in the offices. We’re eager to see where Google plans to take the platform, if new features could bring us back, and if new partners or form factors could soon be joining the fun.

Here’s what we learned from this latest episode on Android XR.

GALAXY XR UPDATES: The first Galaxy XR updates are starting to rollout today with a new PC Connect feature, a “travel mode,” and a Likeness feature of yourself.

For the PC Connect, this is arriving in beta and it will allow you to link your Windows PC to your headset. Previously, Galaxy XR could only connect via Steam VR or if you happened to have a Galaxy Book computer. This sounds like a more general connection where you can pull in your desktop or a window from your computer and then run it side-by-side with apps from Google Play and the Galaxy XR.

A new “travel mode” is also on the way for when you are on a plane or some other moving vehicle. This mode will allow your viewing experience in Galaxy XR to stay stable even as you move.

And finally, Likeness is a “realistic digital representation of your face” within Galaxy XR that will mirror your facial expressions and hand gestures in real time. The point of this is to have a digital version of you during video calls. It sounds creepy, but it could be cool? Maybe? This feature starts rolling out today as well.

NEW INFO ON AI GLASSES AND WIRED XR: The Galaxy XR updates weren’t all that Google shared today. They also gave us a brief update on AI glasses, as well as their upcoming wired XR glasses.

For the AI glasses that most of us are interested in, Google said that they are continuing to build with their partners (Samsung, Gentle Monster, and Warby Parker) and are working on two types of AI Glasses. The first is is a pair made for screen-free assistance. These are the glasses you’ll where on the daily to talk with Gemini, listen through speakers, take pictures with cameras, and get help, all without any screens. The other type are display AI glasses where you’ll have a small display within that can show you helpful info, like navigation or translations.

Google said to expect AI glasses next year.

When it comes to Wired XR glasses, Google shared today a first look at Project Aura from XREAL. These glasses were first revealed in May and we knew almost nothing about them. Today, Google showed off their “blend of headset-like immersion and real-world presence” in what should be a much more portable form factor than something like the Galaxy XR.

The Project Aura Wired XR glasses will feature a 70-degree field of view and optical see-through technology to try and layer digital content directly onto your view of the physical world. The thought is a portable way to take entertainment with or to do something more practical, like view a floating recipe while you cook. Unlike Galaxy XR, these mostly look like a pair of glasses, they just happen to be wired, so that they can last a long time with a bigger battery in your pocket.

// Google