Code in a new build of the Pixel Watch app points to return of select gestures for Wear OS users. Pixel Watch already has quite a few gestures to play with, such as Raise to Talk and Tilt-to-Wake, but the addition of these new gestures put Pixel Watch on par with what’s offered from Apple and Samsung.

The new gestures appear to be Double Pinch and new wrist gestures. For double pinch, when enabled, you can “use it to answer calls, interact with notifications, take photos and more,” according to the code. When enabled, wrist gestures can be used to, “silence calls, and close alerting notifications.” If you’ll recall, Wear OS had wrist gestures back in the day, but they were dropped in Wear OS 3.

Currently, it’s unknown when Google plans to release these gestures into the wild for Pixel Watch owners, but given the code has been spotted, we assume it’s right around the corner.

We also don’t know which Pixel Watch models will be supported, but we hope supports goes back to at least the Pixel Watch 3 lineup.

// Android Authority