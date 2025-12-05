Google Messages is seeing a pretty huge redesign rollout to its photo viewer this week. The update is arriving as a major upgrade to your messaging experience when looking through images sent in conversations. There might be a dozen changes to this one feature within Messages.

Below, you can see how the new photo viewer looks. We’re basically going from a viewer experience that simply showed a photo and nothing more to one with emoji, easily-accessible download and delete buttons, a more vibey blur around the image, shortcut to the new Remix feature, and a menu that’ll let you do things like forward or share the image. The viewer will also tell you who sent the image and when, which seems important.

This new Google Messages photo viewer has apparently been in testing since at least June, but should be rolling out widely to all at the moment. We’re seeing it and rarely use Google Messages, so that’s something. I don’t believe an update forced it and could be a server-side thing, you know, like Google loves to do with new toys.

Google Play Link: Google Messages

// 9to5Google