Google Fixes All Sorts of Gemini for Home Bugs

You might still be asking “When will I get the new Gemini for Home?” – I’d tell you to read this post to find out, but there’s really nothing you can do but wait. For those lucky enough to have received access, after Google started rolling out Gemini for Google Home at the end of October and have had almost a month to receive feedback from the early adopters to fix issues they experienced. Today, Google is rolling out several Gemini for Home fixes to the few who already have access.

In an update to the “Whats new in Google Home” support page, Google laid out 6 fixes for Gemini for Home that cover media, answers, and Gemini Live. They are making sure Gemini fails less at respecting YouTube Music as a default provider, improving reliability of follow-up questions, and making sure “Start Gemini Live” works more frequently.

Media:

Reduced occurrences where Gemini for Home incorrectly responded with “I couldn’t find any recent news” to certain queries. Gemini will now prompt users to link their account when required for the playback of certain types of media. Fixed an issue where YouTube Music wasn’t respected as the default podcast provider.



Answers:

Improved response reliability when asking follow-up questions. Fixed an issue where the temperature unit on smart displays didn’t match the set preferences.



Gemini Live:

Fixed an issue where the command “Hey Google, start Gemini Live” failed to initiate a conversation.



But really, though, have you gained access to Gemini for Home yet? I swear I saw the notification allowing me in within the first week, but I’m still sitting here today without access. Like with Gemini on Android Auto, I actually think Gemini could bring major improvements to the struggling Google Home platform.

// Google