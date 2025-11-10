The switch to Gemini for Google Home cannot be forced and is simply a slow rollout process in the US. For users outside of the US, you’ll have to wait until Q1 of 2026.

Google provided a small update today on the rollout of Gemini for Google Home, saying that they are “working hard” to finish the switch for all US users. The #1 thing that almost everyone has asked them since they first announced the switch going live is “When you’ll get the new Gemini for Home?” As someone who continues to ask this as well, I’m right there with you all, although I swear I saw the pop-up at some point and yet I’m still waiting too.

Google and the Nest team did note a couple of things to be aware of, plus they updated their FAQ for the change to help clear some items up:

Gemini for Google Home is rolling out at the Home level, not by account. That means that your Home is being turned-on, rather than your Google Account.

With that in mind, Google suggested you confirm your address for your Home is correct (probably to show you are in the US)

When your Home is upgraded, the change will upgrade all of the devices in that house

If you have multiple homes in your Google Home app, you may only be invited to 1 home at a time; you’ll need to switch between homes in the app to see which are being upgraded

To make sure you are in line to get upgraded to Gemini for Google Home, open your Google Home app, tap your profile, then Home Settings, scroll to the bottom to find “Early access,” and then follow the prompts to join the early access program. Once you have completed those steps, you’ll just be waiting like the rest of us.

To recap “When will you get Gemini for Google Home?” – the answer is that you can’t speed the process up and you just have to wait in line for Google to give your Home access.