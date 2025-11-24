Visible Kicking 50% Off Its Best Plan

The number of Black Friday deals that kicked off this morning is an overwhelming amount. Keeping track of it all is not easy, but there are some places you could focus to get the best values in a world that is quickly becoming impossible to afford. Prices on everything have continued to rise as so many easily predicted, so when we see ways to help you save massively for a longer period of time, we point those opportunities out.

I truly believe the best way to find incredible savings this year are in things like prepaid wireless service. Sure, these aren’t flashy goods you hold in your hand, but the savings are big enough that you’ll feel them down the road.

Companies like Visible and Mint are offering insane discounts that get you top wireless plans with a year of coverage for under $20 per month. Seriously, your wireless bill could drop from $85 per month to under $20 and I don’t think you’ll miss a single thing.

Visible (which is owned by Verizon) is running a 50% off Black Friday deal that asks you to pay for 12 months of service upfront in order to secure a half-priced unlimited plan. Normally $450 per year, you would pay $225 today and then not have to pay your wireless bill for another 12 months. $225 split in 12 is $18.75 per month for a plan that has it all.

The Visible+ Pro plan is their top plan with access to all of Verizon’s best 5G networks. You get unlimited high-speed data with no slowdowns for prioritization, streaming at up to 4K, unlimited hotspot usage from your plan, unlimited talk/text to Mexico and Canada, unlimited talk/text/data when roaming in those two countries, and 24 days of Global Pass for international traveling. You even get smartwatch connectivity for free, so if you have an Apple Watch or Pixel Watch with cellular, you get to attach that for no cost.

Is there a catch? No. You just have to bring your own phone and activate it. Because Visible works through eSIM, you’ll download their app, sign-up, and install an eSIM to be up and running in a matter of minutes.

Use code “BLACKFRIDAY50” at checkout to get the 50% off.