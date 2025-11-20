Android Auto Gets Gemini

Google Gemini is rolling out today on Android Auto globally. It might take some time before you gain access from the rollout, but your Google Assistant is going away and your new in-car assistant is about to get a whole lot more powerful. This is big.

A couple of weeks ago, a small group of very lucky Gemini users were prompted with an onboarding of Gemini into Android Auto. Google didn’t say anything about a rollout happening at the time, but that was a pretty good sign that an announcement was around the corner. Today, Google confirmed the rollout has begun and shared some tips and ideas for you once you gain access.

This is such a big deal because Gemini is truly more powerful and conversational than Google Assistant, which means you can talk more freely to it as you drive and also just do more stuff. For example, you can finally add stops along your route by voice and even be somewhat vague about where you want to go (like have Gemini recommend a particular food type and restaurant near where you are headed). You can even check with Gemini to find out if a restaurant is kid-friendly, dog-friendly, or what it’s popular dishes are while driving.

Google also expects you to be able to send messages to meet-ups with an ETA (and emoji!), find information within your Gmail inbox or create a summary of unread emails, create playlists with longer and more casual descriptions of the vibe you are seeking, and of course, brainstorm, because Google really wants everyone to brainstorm ideas with Gemini.

There’s integration with other Google apps too, like Calendar, Tasks, and Google Keep, as well as connections to Samsung’s similar apps. More 3rd party apps will continue to join this list.

I think the biggest takeaway you can have from this upgrade is the fact that you’ll be able to talk to Gemini while you drive, but with a more casual, conversational tone that it should be able to understand. Hopefully, if anything, you get far less, “I don’t understand” messages like we all received from Google Assistant at the worst possible times.

Let us know if you get access and if any commands you couldn’t previously complete are now in play.

To get setup with Gemini in Android Auto, you’ll need to have switched to Gemini (and the Gemini app) on your phone (from Google Assistant). After that, you’ll be waiting for your account to go live, which you know will happen thanks to a tooltip that shows on your car display once available. For now, there’s no way to force this to happen.

// Google