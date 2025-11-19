OnePlus Teasing OnePlus 15R and New Watch

Fresh off the launch of the OnePlus 15, OnePlus is already teasing the launch of two more products. We don’t have dates yet, but it sure looks like the OnePlus 15R will be joined by yet another OnePlus Watch here in the very near future.

On the OnePlus UK site, there are teaser pages for both devices and OnePlus does indeed refer to the phone as the “OnePlus 15R.” They also showed a shadowy picture of the device in black and green, which you can see below. We went ahead and lifted shadows, brightened it some, and tried to make the phone clearer to see. In my opinion, this looks like the style of a OnePlus 15, only with at least one less camera. Things are flat, the camera module looks familiar, and I can see the new action button that replaced the old Alert Slider.

As for the watch, OnePlus is only calling it “OnePlus New Watch” at this stage. They also aren’t showing a device image like they did for the phone and are instead teasing it with an outline of the watch’s shape. It certainly looks like a smartwatch and has the crown at 2 o’clock, like previous OnePlus Watches had.

OnePlus didn’t provide any other details outside of this image.

What’s the takeaway? Well, the OnePlus 15R is a lesser phone than the OnePlus 15, which is their flagship and top tier device. If we look at previous “R” models, it should still be a very competitive device at a fraction of the price. As a reference, Tim called last year’s OnePlus 13R the “best $599 Android phone.” For the watch, we just hope it’s the OnePlus Watch 4 with flagship specs and runs as far away from the 43mm OnePlus 3 as it can.

