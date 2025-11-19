Nothing OS 4.0 Starts Rollout November 21

Nothing went to its community site to post an update on Nothing OS 4.0. In the post, the company said its beta testers have been providing a lot of feedback and the update’s full announcement and rollout will begin soon.

How soon, you might ask? Like, really soon. November 21 is the date that Nothing has chosen for full details and rollout start, meaning we’re only a couple of days away now. That’s pretty sweet.

Hey everyone, A quick update on Nothing OS 4.0. We know you have been eagerly waiting for the general release and want to say a special thank you to our Beta testers for providing valuable thoughts and feedback. The wait is nearly over. The full announcement and rollout of Nothing OS 4.0 starts on 21 November. Let your phone bring flow to your life.

Nothing Phone owner, prepare thyself.

// Nothing