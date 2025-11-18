AT&T’s network just got a big boost from deployed mid-band 5G spectrum they acquired from EchoStar. 80% 5G download speed increases could soon hit your phone.

Today, AT&T announced that it has cranked up its mid-band 5G network with newly deployed spectrum it acquired from EchoStar. This new spectrum (3.45GHz) has hit 23,000 cell sites, so it’s basically everyone across the US and if you are an AT&T customer, there is a good chance you’ll notice a difference.

As so many of you know, mid-band 5G is the best of the 5G offerings. Not only is it insanely fast, it covers large areas too. T-Mobile made an early bet on mid-band and that has helped them quickly create an impressive 5G network. AT&T has done much of the same, while Verizon made the wrong commitment to 5G mmWave (high-band) in the early years and it really set them back. Remember when 5G mmW couldn’t even work through a window? Yeah, this mid-band 5G that AT&T deployed has no such issue.

AT&T said today that they’ve unlocked this new spectrum in 5,300 cities and across 48 states. They are promising up to 80% increases in download speeds on top of a network that was already just fine in the speed department.

AT&T customers, let us know if you see improvements.

// AT&T