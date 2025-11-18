Google is introducing Gemini 3, its newest and most intelligent model, but is also making news by shipping it on day 1 to Search users. This is a first for Google, meaning a lot of people now have access to it.

So what makes Gemini 3 so special? Benchmark numbers mean hardly anything to us, but Google says that Gemini 3 combines all of Gemini’s capabilities together. It says Gemini 3 is much better at figuring out the context and intent behind a request, which sometimes AI would have a hard time with.

At its core, Gemini 3 can “learn anything” and “build anything.” Google provides a few examples of things you can do with this power.

Gemini 3 can decipher and translate handwritten recipes in different languages into a shareable family cookbook.

If you want to learn about a new topic, you can give it academic papers, long video lectures or tutorials and it can generate code for interactive flashcards, visualizations or other formats that will help you master the material.

It can analyze videos of your pickleball match, identify areas where you can improve and generate a training plan for overall form improvements.

AI Mode in Search is getting Gemini 3 access, enabling new generative UI experiences such as “immersive visual layouts” and “interactive tools and simulations.” These results will be tailored to your specific query.

For building, developers should appreciate the improvements Gemini 3 brings. Google says it has top scores on the WebDev Arena leaderboard at 1487 Elo, 54.2% on Terminal-Bench 2.0, and outperforms Gemini 2.5 Pro on SWE-bench Verified (76.2%). Whether you’re building a website, a game, or an app, Gemini 3 should be more helpful than previous iterations. Google says Gemini 3 is available inside of AI Studio now.

Gemini Agent: This is an experimental feature that handles multi-step tasks directly inside Gemini. It connects to Google apps to manage different aspects, such as your calendar and email inbox. For example, you can ask it to, “Research and help me book a mid-size SUV for my trip next week under $80/day using details from my email.” Gemini will then locate the email with flight information, compare rentals within your proposed budget and prepare the booking for you to look over.

This function will first be available to Google AI Ultra subscribers, starting today.

For those wanting to get their hands on Gemini 3, it’s available today inside of the Gemini app. Google AI Pro and Ultra subscribers can access it also in AI Mode in Search, while developers can access it today inside of the Gemini API in AI Studio.

// Google [2]