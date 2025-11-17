Google Play Services Update Includes New Features

There’s a fresh Google Play Services rolling out to Android devices, meaning you might notice changes on your phone, smartwatch, or anywhere else you run Android. Inside, Google lists changes for account management, health & fitness, Wallet, and Google Play itself.

The highlights include random bug fixes for account management on your Android phone, new developer features for Google and 3rd-party app developers to support Health and Fitness processes inside of apps, access to Google Wallet on Wear OS in more countries, bug fixes for Wallet, and for Google Play, users can now view upcoming sports events for select apps directly on the details page.

Full changelog is below.

Google Play Services v25.45

Account Management [Phone] Bug fixes for Account Management related services.

[Phone] New developer features for Google and third party app developers to support Account Management related processes in their apps. Health & Fitness [Phone] New developer features for Google and third party app developers to support Health & Fitness related processes in their apps. Utilities [Phone] Adding Union Pay card scheme to payments autofill. Wallet [Phone, Wear] You can now access Google Wallet in more countries.

[Phone] This update allows users to report Wallet transactions linked to the wrong merchant.

[Phone] This update adds a country dropdown for user-created passes.

[PC, Phone] Bug fixes for Wallet related services. Google Play Store v48.9 (2025-11-17) [Phone] You can now view upcoming sports events for select apps directly on the details page.

[Phone] You can now ask the community questions and share advice about the games you play.

// Google