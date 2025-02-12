So many of the wireless reports we see in recent years suggest that T-Mobile is close to lapping Verizon and AT&T when it comes to 5G networks. But there is one report we can rely on to always tell somewhat of a different, sometimes-confusing story that typically puts AT&T on top of it all with Verizon there as the 5G reliability king, and T-Mobile pushing speeds to new heights. It’s a report that allows everyone the opportunity to say, “We’re the best!” at something.

We’re talking about the latest “State of the Mobile Union Report” from RootMetrics, after they crunched all of the numbers and data from the second half of 2024. Their key takeaways are that AT&T is the leader in national and state testing across several network categories, while Verizon has the “best” overall 5G experience and is tops in most cities, and T-Mobile remains king of median download speeds and 5G availability.

The image above provides the cleanest look at what RootMetrics found through its extensive testing. It shows AT&T (from an overall network standpoint) mostly cleaning up in several categories, with Verizon winning others and coming in 2nd place in as many. T-Mobile, if you look at this image, appears to be far behind the others. Well, except for median download speeds, which T-Mobile is doubling the competition in.

So T-Mobile has more than doubled the median speed of AT&T and Verizon, yet ranks third in the speed category? Make it make sense, data folks.

Anyways, here are the other takeaways:

National Scores : AT&T wins in overall performance

: AT&T wins in overall performance State Scores : AT&T also wins in overall state performance; Verizon a close 2nd

: AT&T also wins in overall state performance; Verizon a close 2nd City Scores: Verizon dominates in Metro Area scores

Those are overall network scores and awards, but since the world only cares about 5G, here are the findings for 5G:

Best 5G Experience : Verizon

: Verizon Fastest 5G : Verizon

: Verizon Most Reliable 5G : Verizon

: Verizon Highest 5G Availability: T-Mobile

The takeaway? I just told you that AT&T won the overall network award, yet they didn’t win a single 5G-related award, which is arguably the most important. T-Mobile, who doubled median speeds across the country, somehow also didn’t win the 5G speed award, yet did win in 5G availability. Verizon took 3 of the awards, including the “Best” award where they apparently stood out by offering 5G in rural areas.

To recap, everyone is good.

// RootMetrics