Google’s Black Friday deals include up to $300 off the Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL, as well as $200 off the Pixel 10 and $100 off the Pixel Watch 4. The sale kicks off on November 20.

That’s right, it’s never too early to start talking about Black Friday 2025 deals and Google is teasing us with all of their sale items today. All of their new Pixel 10 phones, the new Pixel Watch 4 and Pixel Buds 2a, the Pixel 9a, newest Nest Thermostat, and more will all be pretty heavily discounted.

The top Google Store Black Friday deal is going to be on their phones as always. At up to $300 off the Pixel 10 Pro models, we should be looking at starting prices of $699 and $899. This is a similar deal to the one we saw a little over a week ago, but Google is suggesting that it is boosting the smaller Pixel 10 Pro deal from $250 to $300 off to match that of the XL. Should they continue offering solid trade-ins, then you could get a Pixel 10 Pro or Pixel 10 Pro XL for Black Friday at an incredible price.

The other noteworthy deal is the first discount on the new Pixel Watch 4. Google is saying it’ll be “up to” $100 off, so that could mean only $100 off the LTE model with not as big of a discount on the WiFi version. We won’t know for sure until Black Friday rolls around or other retailers share their matching deals.

As for other Google Store deals on the horizon, we have the following:

Pixel 10 at $200 off ($599)

Pixel 10 Pro Fold at $300 off ($1,499)

Pixel Watch 4 at up to $100 off ($249?)

Pixel Buds 2a at $30 off ($99)

Pixel Buds Pro 2 at $60 off ($169)

Pixel 9a at $100 off ($399)

Nest Thermostat (4th Gen) at $50 off ($229)

Google TV Streamer at $25 off ($74.99)

The rest of their sale can be viewed at the link below. This is your warning to not shop until November 20.

Google Store Black Link