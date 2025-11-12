Gemini Live Gets Fun Accents, Enhanced Storytelling

Back in August, Google detailed speech improvements that would eventually come to Gemini Live. This week, all of those previously announced features are now available. Let’s cover what’s new.

Users can control the speed of the conversation by saying, “Can you speed up?” or “Slow down a bit.” Google marks this as an accessibility option, but for anyone who felt Gemini Live was talking a little too slow, you can dial that in now. This control can help with the next piece, which is learning a new language. You can have conversations with Gemini to help build confidence in a new language. You can get quizzed on Spanish greetings or Korean math. It’s entirely up to you.

Google also says Gemini Live can be a good storyteller. For example, you can ask Gemini to, “tell you about the Roman empire from the perspective of Julius Caesar himself, and get a rich, engaging narrative complete with character accents.” This feature seems like it would be a big hit with the kiddos.

“Fun” accents are now also available. Anything from an old Western cowboy accent to Cockney British is available. All you have to do is tell Gemini which voice to use and it will make the switch.

Still waiting on my Nest speaker to get Gemini so I can use this more.

// Google