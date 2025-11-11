November Pixel Feature Drop is Here With 8 Sweet New Features

Google released the November 2025 Pixel Feature Drop today, bringing with it at least 8 new features and arriving alongside the November Pixel update. This all seems about a month early as far as release timing, but we’ll take it and look for the new goodies to enjoy.

This latest Feature Drop for the Pixel series includes updates to Magic Cue, Google Messages, notification summaries, themes with big partnerships to help introduce them, improvements to Pixel VIPs, more AI editing in Google Photos, scam detection in messages, and a power saving mode for Google Maps. There are also expansions of previously released features to more Pixel devices too.

Magic Cue with more suggestions: One of the Pixel 10 series’ best features is Magic Cue and Google is pushing a first update to it this month. Pixel 10 owners will now get more timely suggestions, thanks to Google’s new Private AI Compute (more here) that performs Gemini tasks in the cloud, although supposedly privately in a similar way to on-device processing.

Remix in Google Messages: With a Pixel 6 and above, users of Google Messages will be able to Remix photos to send to another person. The Remix in Google Messages feature uses Nano Banana, Google’s AI image generation model, allowing you to describe to Gemini how you’d like the image to be edited and it’ll process that before sending. It’s basically a built-in AI imaging tool for Google Messages users to play with. Plus, if both people in a conversation have Google Messages, they can Remix images back and forth.

Scam Detection in Messages: For Pixel 6 and above devices, Google is introducing a scam detection feature in Messages that can warn you about potential scams when you get chat notifications “from many popular apps.” Google will label them as “Likely scam” if they seem suspicious – so try to avoid those.

Notifications Summaries: Google is introducing a notification summaries feature on the Pixel 9 and above (excluding Pixel 9a) that takes your longer conversations and attempts to recap them in the notification shade. In the two images on the left below you can see how this might look and could be useful as a way to catch-up after being away from your phone for some time. Apple has tried to do this for at least a year now and the results have certainly been mixed. We’ll see how Google’s attempt compares in the coming weeks.

As a bit of a bonus feature in this category, Google shared that in December, Pixel devices will “further reduce notification overwhelm by organizing and silencing lower-priority notifications.” It’s similar to those notification summaries for conversations, only now with less important notifications. I really hope there are plenty of controls for this stuff.

Pixel VIP notifications: Next up for Pixel 6 and above devices, Google says it is upgrading the Pixel VIP feature by prioritizing the notifications from VIPs. This should help you miss fewer messages from VIPs, and they’ll also have a crisis badge in your Contacts widget to “keep you posted on critical alerts.”

Google Maps Power Saving Mode: For the Pixel 10 series, Google is introducing a Power Saving Mode inside of Google Maps that should help reduce battery drain while you drive. A simple button press will activate a simplified layout that appears (see above) to be in black-and-white and will show only key information, like next turns. No word on if this feature will come to other Android phones, but it sort of seems like something that should.

Pixel Themes, Wicked: For Good is first: Google is introducing a new Pixel Themes feature to the Pixel 6 and above that will allow you to quickly customize wallpaper, icons, sounds, GIFs, and more with seasonal theme packs. The first up is in partnership with “Wicked: For Good” and I’d imagine more are on the way. This feature leaked and was then confirmed through a Google Play listing last week. Still, I can’t wait to see what’s next in this themes idea, as the thought of quickly changing up a Pixel phone’s theme is a fun one.

Personalized Edits in Google Photos: This feature is actually coming to all Android phones (more here), but Google is using this Feature Drop to help introduce it. Personalized Edits is a feature that lets you fix an image with the help of your other images in Google Photos. Think about a group photo where you forgot to take your sunglasses off – Google says you can ask Google Photos to edit the image and it’ll look for other images with your eyes in them to swap into the pic. Creepy. Also cool? I don’t know.

Bonus features: After posting the initial list, Google has added two more items we wanted to share:

“Wild Hokkaido” sound theme : A new “Wild Hookaido” sound theme is available with 6 ringtones, alarms, and notifications in the Sound Matters library

: A new “Wild Hookaido” sound theme is available with 6 ringtones, alarms, and notifications in the Sound Matters library AI Mode is Search Bar: I feel like this has been here for a bit, but Google is confirming the AI Mode shortcut in the Pixel Launcher search bar

Alright, that’s it for new features. In the expansion department, Google is using this Feature Drop to expand the following:

Call Notes to new regions : Australia, Canada, the UK, Ireland, and Japan can access Call Notes (still Pixel 9 and above)

: Australia, Canada, the UK, Ireland, and Japan can access Call Notes (still Pixel 9 and above) Scam Detection expansion : Now available to Pixel 9+ users in the UK, Ireland, India, Australia, and Canada

: Now available to Pixel 9+ users in the UK, Ireland, India, Australia, and Canada Magnifier app expansion : Now available on Pixel Fold

: Now available on Pixel Fold Pixel Journal expansion : Now available on Pixel 8 and Pixel 9 phones

: Now available on Pixel 8 and Pixel 9 phones Device Health & Support expansion : Now available on Pixel 6 through Pixel 9 phones

: Now available on Pixel 6 through Pixel 9 phones My Pixel app to new regions : My Pixel app lands in Canada, France, Germany, India, Italy, and Spain

: My Pixel app lands in Canada, France, Germany, India, Italy, and Spain Recorder app summaries in new languages: On the Pixel 9, Recorder summaries expand to Hindi, Italian, and Traditional Chinese, while Pixel 8 gets English, Japanese, German, French, Hindi, Italian, and Traditional Chinese

And that’s your Pixel Feature Drop for November!

// Google