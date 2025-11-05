Google’s Secret “Theme Packs” App for Pixel Phones Shows Up

A leak from a week ago suggested we might see Google give us a November Pixel Feature Drop with features like prioritized VIP notifications and animations out of Pixel Studio. Another potential feature was Theme Packs for Pixel devices, the first of which is expected to be from “Wicked: For Good.” Today, that feature and collaboration has been confirmed by Google.

A new Google Play listing for a “Theme packs” app popped up and is only available to Pixel devices. You can install it right now on your Pixel 10 or Pixel 9, although it won’t do much. At this time, this is simply a behind-the-scenes frame of sorts for this upcoming feature that Google likely needs to push live through a system update.

On the listing, Google notes that they are “Introducing our first seasonal theme pack, Wicked: For Good!” and that you can “Choose from three distinct styles: For Good, Glinda, and Elphaba.” They included screenshots of how the app will work too, with a description that suggests a “complete refresh that updates your wallpaper, icons, sounds, GIFs, and more with seasonal theme packs.” This is a big change in customization for Google’s Pixel phones.

Again, the rumor was a November Pixel Feature Drop, but we haven’t seen any further evidence of that. We’ll let you know if anything happens in the next few days or week.

Google Play Link: Theme Packs

// 9to5Google