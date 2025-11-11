As a behind-the-scenes part of today’s Pixel Feature Drop, Google is introducing Private AI Compute. This new AI processing platform aims to take Gemini tasks that would typically happen on-device and moves them to the cloud to give them more power while keeping them private.

Google has an entire blog post explaining what Private AI Compute is, but really, the idea here is that the needs for AI to become more helpful and speedy and proactive requires more computational power than your device can offer. That’s where the cloud and Google’s vast network of data centers can come in to play. Google believes it can trigger Gemini tasks through the cloud in private to process on-device-like tasks in a hurry and be more helpful.

For now, the power of Private AI Compute will show up in Magic Cue on Pixel 10 devices, where Google hopes to show even “more timely” suggestions in the apps it integrates with. Google is also using Private AI Compute to summarize transcriptions for a wider range of languages in the Recorder app. And that’s it at this time, but you can imagine they’ll push more and more to the cloud over time.

On a privacy note, since the word “Private” is in the name, Google says this is a “secure, fortified space for processing your data that keeps your data isolated and private to you.” This all supposedly happens within a “trusted boundary” that houses your personal info, your unique insights, and how you use them under “an extra layer of security and privacy.” Google is saying specifically that all of the sensitive data processing by Private AI Compute is only accessible to you and not even Google.

If you want to know more about the technical side of Private AI Compute, Google shared a brief here (PDF).