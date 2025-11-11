Waiting for Samsung to make a good deal on the Galaxy Z Fold 7? Your patience has paid off. Currently, Samsung is offering $600 off its latest foldable device, no trade-in needed. That will bring the price down to just $1399, which is really good for this phone.

Samsung has enabled two things: Free doubled storage and enhanced trade-in values for those that do have a trade-in device. No matter what, buyers can get the 512GB model for the same price as the 256GB model, which usually starts at $2119. For those with an eligible trade-in, you can get up to $1000 in instant credit towards your purchase, bringing your grand total to a low of just $999 for the 512GB model. That’s a steal.

Curious if the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is worth it? Yes, it is. We have been seeing more of these in the wild and couldn’t be happier. Finally, Samsung provided a foldable phone that is worth its price. The camera system received a massive upgrade this year, along with hardware that is incredibly thin and sexy. And with Samsung’s long term commitment to software updates, this is a phone that should last you a long time.

Follow the link below to snag your very own like so many others have already done.