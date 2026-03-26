Pixel 10, one of our favorite phones from 2025, is currently $200 off on the Google Store. The lowered price is available on the Indigo and Frost colors only, but thankfully, Indigo is the best color of the device, so no worries there.

At $200 off, the price for the phone comes down to $599, a completely reasonable price for this phone. It offers one of the best camera and software experiences you can get for that price.

Google says that this pricing will only last until March 29, which is only a few days away. And while you’re at it, take note that Google’s improved trade-in prices and instant purchase credit are available. No waiting for a refund here.

Go snag one.