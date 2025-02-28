Samsung has rolled out several new features to the Galaxy Buds 3 and Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, as long as you have a device running One UI 7. As you all know, Samsung is taking its sweet time pushing out One UI 7 to its line-up of devices, even as the Galaxy S25 appears to have a very stable version of it and has for over a month now. That slow rollout means that not many of you can take advantage of these new features, but maybe that will change shortly…or in April.

Through an announcement yesterday, Samsung talked through 5 changes to be on the lookout for. The first is the new Galaxy Buds 3 settings within the revamped One UI 7 Quick Settings panel. No longer will you have to open that goofy Galaxy Wearable app in order to adjust your Buds’ settings – you’ll now do it right from Quick Settings.

Samsung also mentioned being able to set sound preferences for individual apps (again, within Quick Settings), a tailored sound experience for those with hearing needs, Galaxy AI with Interpreter in 20 languages, and microphones that attempt to analyze the sound around you to automatically adjust volume levels. We’ve captured Samsung’s words on it all below:

Adjust Sound Settings with More Convenience : With One UI 7, there is no need to separately access the Galaxy Wearable app on your smartphone to adjust settings – it can now be done from your device’s quick settings panel.

: With One UI 7, there is no need to separately access the Galaxy Wearable app on your smartphone to adjust settings – it can now be done from your device’s quick settings panel. Personalize Sound Settings for Specific Apps : With App sound settings, you can simply set your sound preferences for individual apps with the quick settings panel to automatically apply sound the way you want.

: With App sound settings, you can simply set your sound preferences for individual apps with the quick settings panel to automatically apply sound the way you want. Tailored Sound for Personal Hearing Needs : The updated Adapt sound feature expands ambient sound capabilities for more clear and accurate sounds on calls, watching videos, etc.

: The updated Adapt sound feature expands ambient sound capabilities for more clear and accurate sounds on calls, watching videos, etc. Seamless Communication in 20 Languages : Powered by Galaxy AI with Interpreter in Listening Mode, you can hear translations to any conversations directly into your Galaxy Buds.

: Powered by Galaxy AI with Interpreter in Listening Mode, you can hear translations to any conversations directly into your Galaxy Buds. Intelligently Optimized Sound, Anytime, Anywhere: The microphones in the Galaxy Buds3 series can analyze both internal and external sound in real time for optimal sound and Active Noise Cancellation. Adaptive Noise Control will analyze surroundings and automatically adjust optimal level of noise without the need for manual adjustments.

Let us know if you own a One UI 7 device and if you are already enjoying these changes.

// Samsung