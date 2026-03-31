In October of last year, shortly after Google had released the Pixel Watch 4 and the new Fitbit personal health coach went into its first public preview, Google teased new Fitbit hardware. The news came as a bit of a shock, but with word at the time of that new hardware coming “next year,” we’re starting to get excited about a launch at any moment.

Today, Steph Curry, Golden State Warriors guard and greatest shooter of all time, jumped onto Instagram with a sponsored post that may just be teasing that new Fitbit hardware.

In the caption of the post, Curry says “I won’t spoil it.” and that “You kinda have to see it for yourself.” He continues in the video by saying, “I’m excited for what this is gonna mean for the world, for health and wellness.” and “It’s the first of its kind in a way.”

He never specifically mentions Google or Fitbit or what the hell this “first of its kind” product is, but Google is the sponsor and there is a clear focus on his wrist in the first shot (above). The still image for the post (below) is also of his wrist as it rests up against a basketball. Both shots are hiding everything except for the band of the wearable he has on. But really, there’s no other suggestion here outside of a new Google made wearable with a fitness and health focus.

In the comments for the sponsored video, both the Made by Google and Fitbit accounts responded. They are teasing something.

So what is it? Well, we can’t see what’s on the other side of his wrist, so we’ll have to guess. Being a first of its kind product, releasing a new Fitbit Charge or Versa or Sense doesn’t make a lot of sense. This should be something brand new from Fitbit.

We’ve seen devices in the WHOOP fitness band category take off some in the past year. Both Polar (Polar Loop) and Amazfit (Helio Strap) are a part of this fitness band trend of tracking all the things without there being a screen to distract you. Could Google and Fitbit enter this arena? Your boy could only dream of such a thing. Please do it, Google.

Thoughts? Guesses?