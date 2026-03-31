Fitbit and Google continue to rollout new features to the Fitbit personal health coach, this week with a focus on cycle health, mental wellbeing, and nutrition and water logging.

In a short post to share the news, this is how Google describes the three new features:

Cycle Health: Log your symptoms and periods from the calendar. Premium users can also receive personalized cycle insights from their coach.

Log your symptoms and periods from the calendar. Premium users can also receive personalized cycle insights from their coach. Mental Wellbeing: Track mindfulness sessions and log your moods for deeper insights. You’ll also be able to better understand your body’s response to stress with an updated stress management score called resilience.

Track mindfulness sessions and log your moods for deeper insights. You’ll also be able to better understand your body’s response to stress with an updated stress management score called resilience. Nutrition and Water Logging: Set a calorie target, log your meals and track your calorie and water intake. With personalized macronutrient ranges, you’ll also have a more flexible way to manage nutrition.

This is only the latest upgrade following 3 new features arriving a couple of weeks back. Just remember that the personal health coach in Fitbit is very much in Public Preview that you can test out if it looks interesting. You can always leave the preview if you don’t like or find that features are missing.