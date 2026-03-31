With the release of the March Pixel Watch update, Google added several new features and included it with the March Pixel Feature Drop. It was a big update that brought things like phone lock disconnection notices, phone left behind reminders, and more.

The update, at least for WiFi models of the Pixel Watch 2, 3, and 4 started rolling out almost immediately. However, if you had an LTE Pixel Watch 2, 3, or 4, you have not seen an update yet. That changes today!

Google posted factory images for the March Pixel Watch update for LTE models with an April 2026 date and a March build number. You’ll find it on your watch as CP1A.260305.014.W4. It’s the same build for the Pixel Watch 2, 3, and 4. The Pixel Watch 1 is no longer receiving updates.

Verizon has since followed up by updating its Pixel Watch pages with news of this latest build, suggesting a rollout happening today, March 31.

If you’d like to grab the update right away, try this old trick.