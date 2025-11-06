The OnePlus 15 launches in North America on November 13 and the company is continuing to tease specs and features before we get there. Of course, we already know everything about this phone, because it already launched in China, but OnePlus has to keep us hooked until the device arrives here. Today, they confirmed another handful of specs, all of which we already knew.

OnePlus 15 specs in North America will be just like the specs from the variant in China. First up, we now know for sure that we’ll get a 6.78″ LTPO display at 165Hz and with a 1.5K resolution. That panel can hit 1800nits in sunlight and also drop to 1 nit when the environment gets darker and you need to save your eyes. When gaming, you’ll experience 120fps on the regular with 3200Hz touch sampling for instant responses.

Powering that display is a massive 7300mAh battery. OnePlus says this is the “largest battery in a consumer smartphone” in the US and Canada. It’s a NanoStack battery, which means it is two battery sells stacked to get us to that capacity. It’ll have 80W wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging. There is no mention of Qi2 support here, so like the variant in China, we’ll likely need cases or something like that in order to experience the wonderful world of magnets. And look, Qi2 doesn’t do 50W wireless charging, so the speed boost here might make it worth not having Qi2.

As for other specs, we have water and dust rating of IP69K, allowing you to spray the sh*t out of the phone with high-pressure water jets, a Cryo-Velocity Cooling System with a 5,731mm 3D vapor chamber for gaming, and OxygenOS 16 out of the box.

Again, we knew all of this because of China. Nothing appears to have changed much for the US, and that’s a good thing.

You buying? You buying? Who’s buying?

// OnePlus