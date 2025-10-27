OnePlus announced its new OnePlus 15 flagship phone for China today, giving us all an early look at a device that is likely to launch here in the coming weeks or months. OnePlus has not yet said when this device could hit our shores, but arriving in China is always the first step towards that happening. And look, it tells us almost everything we need to know as far as specs go.

Here’s what we know today about the OnePlus 15.

OnePlus 15 specs: Starting off with specs makes the most sense, since these are pretty easy to pull from the OnePlus China site. There aren’t a lot of translations happening, so we basically know exactly what will be inside this new OnePlus 15 phone. Things like the new Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip, new UFS4.1 storage, a massive 7300mAh battery, new IP69K rating, and a the triple 50MP rear camera all stand out.

Software : ColorOS 16, Android 16

: ColorOS 16, Android 16 Processor : Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5

: Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Display : 6.78″ AMOLED at 1-120Hz (165Hz peak), 2772×1272, 450ppi, PWM+DC dimming

: 6.78″ AMOLED at 1-120Hz (165Hz peak), 2772×1272, 450ppi, PWM+DC dimming Storage : 256GB / 512GB / 1TB UFS 4.1

: 256GB / 512GB / 1TB UFS 4.1 RAM : 12GB or 16GB LPDDR5X

: 12GB or 16GB LPDDR5X Battery : 2x 3650mAh (7300mAh)

: 2x 3650mAh (7300mAh) Charging : 120W wired, 50W wireless

: 120W wired, 50W wireless Camera (rear) : 50MP wide (f/1.8, 24mm), 50MP ultra-wide (f/2.0, 16mm, 116°), 50MP telephoto (f/2.8, 85mm, 3.5x optical / 120x digital zoom)

: 50MP wide (f/1.8, 24mm), 50MP ultra-wide (f/2.0, 16mm, 116°), 50MP telephoto (f/2.8, 85mm, 3.5x optical / 120x digital zoom) Camera (front) : 32MP (f/2.4, 21mm)

: 32MP (f/2.4, 21mm) Connectivity : WiFi 7, 5G, Bluetooth 6.0, NFC

: WiFi 7, 5G, Bluetooth 6.0, NFC Durability : IP69K, Gorilla Glass, Aluminum alloy frame

: IP69K, Gorilla Glass, Aluminum alloy frame Other : AI/Alert key, USB-C 3.2, Dual Nano SIM, Ultrasonic Fingerprint, Glacier Cooling System

: AI/Alert key, USB-C 3.2, Dual Nano SIM, Ultrasonic Fingerprint, Glacier Cooling System Box : Charger, cable, case

: Charger, cable, case Size : 161.42 x 76.67 x 8.10/8.20 mm, 211g

: 161.42 x 76.67 x 8.10/8.20 mm, 211g Colors: Original Dune, Absolute Black, Mist Purple

The rest of the details here would require quite a bit of translation that may not come across correctly. Plus, this phone runs ColorOS and not OxygenOS, so the software experience that is described could be very different from what ends up on a device here. Obviously, there is a huge gaming focus from OnePlus in China, since the smartphone gaming industry is so huge there. The page talks at length about how great of a gaming device this truly is, thanks to the 165Hz display, cooling system, touch sampling rate, etc.

That massive 7300mAh certainly caught my attention. We don’t typically see most Android phone makers move much past the 5000mAh mark and yet here is OnePlus going over 7000mAh. I can’t wait to get a device in hand for testing – like, are we talking a true 2-day battery life with this big of a setup?

The 50MP camera system will be one to test as well. This device is not branded by Hasselblad, as that partnership has ended. Instead, OnePlus appears to be leaning on in-house OPPO camera tech, which could lead to a big change in camera performance and processing this time around.

Finally, the design of the phone is seeing major changes for the OnePlus 15. We have a flat device from front to back with a big squircle of a camera housing. This does not look like many OnePlus devices before it, hinting at a new direction from the company that keeps choice alive for smartphones in the US. I’m a big fan, but I could also see folks thinking this is leaning a bit too close to the design of Google’s Pixel and Apple’s iPhone lineups.

Thoughts? You buying?

// OnePlus