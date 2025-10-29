OnePlus confirmed this morning that US buyers will be able to snag the new OnePlus 15 starting November 13.

Recently being made available in China, OnePlus 15 has a spec sheet that has us all quite interested, along with a design that could turn a few heads. If you missed the specs rundown, the highlights include a 7,300mAh battery (120W wired charging), IP69K rating, Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, plus a whole bunch of cameras. OnePlus seemed quite set on delivering an absolute spec beast in the OnePlus 15.

On the OnePlus website, buyers who subscribe can snag discounts ($50 off the OnePlus 15), free gifts along with phone purchase, and register for additional student discounts. If the OnePlus 15 has been calling your name, we’d be sure to register for those savings.

Two weeks, people.